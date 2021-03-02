Webster made a dictionary to define words whose definition and understanding could be considered constant.
The meaning and derivation of a word is useful in maintaining a timeless source of dependable understanding.
There is a bad habit in conversation: giving an overly complete background before making their point.
This delays hearing their message where instantaneous is too slow. Brevity is the secret in conversations, writing, laws and political platforms.
Political correctness has redefine words, weaponizing our dictionary to undermine the objective of making the world a better place.
This is designed to pollute the true meaning of what is being said.
Words like social justice, discrimination, racist, equity, equality, human rights, cancel culture, reparations, civility, deep state, undocumented, illegal, peaceful protest, insurrection along with words like democratic socialism are all being redefined to disguise their dishonest agenda.
These words along with rebuke, censure and revision are now considered harmless and twisted to seem like the support our core values. This is where situational ethics was born.
A party’s political platform is supposed is to give a unifying message that expresses our core beliefs that make the world a better place and be timeless, minimizing revisions as society evolves.
The best platform ever built was the Ten Commandments with indisputable principles which all subsequent laws should be based. We don’t need more laws, just enforce the ones we have that are clear and concise.
When definitions are corrupted, the ability for media to spin the message to inflict harm is much easier.
Two individuals can use the same words, but the story will demonizes one while canonizing the other depending on the agenda.
When people are asked if they agree with a statement without knowing the source, they will often reversed their answer when they learn who said it.
This means disparaging the messenger is far more important than the accuracy of the message. This is a violation of our core value of fairness.
Any platform or law must be filtered through our core values screen to eliminate that which violates truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
If these violations were eliminate, the endless debates where compromise is being sought would stop. Truth is 2+2 = 4 and we are not going to compromise on 3 just to get along.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*