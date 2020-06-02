The issue of voting by mail is heating up again with the President tweeting concerns about the potential fraud and corruption it allows.
Using this pandemic as an excuse to advance voting by mail is devious, hypocritical and almost treasonous.
If allowed, any attempts at preserving the integrity of our election process is completely breaches. Not requiring identification to vote is equally corrupt.
Voting is the greatest privilege we have as citizens. It is also the weapon of choice used to steal our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as intended by our founding fathers.
Mail in voting would flood the country with millions of ballots, like junk mail, all arriving within the same few days.
Ballots would shower the country side, like dumping money from a helicopter. The more votes received from any area, more money, federal benefits and power are inured.
Those who claim they didn’t receive a ballot would be able to request a provisional ballot, which leads to more chances for fraud and corruption.
Our obligation, as a caring, patriotic citizen, is to take the time to vote for those initiatives and candidates we feel best represent our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity.
Anyone, who is not a citizen or votes multiple times, is taking advantage of our country’s generosity and trust, stealing our children’s future.
An absentee ballot is not to be confused with voting by mail. Any voter can requests an absentee ballot, vote and return it by mail if they are not home on Election Day.
The military and individuals who travel constantly would request an absentee ballot.
Voting by mail makes voter registration campaigns even more ripe for fraud. They register the dead, use vacant addresses and sign up those who are not as well informed or indifferent about elections.
It is the perfect source for getting ballots to cheat the system, eliminating any requirement for identification.
Fraudulent votes would never be an issue if each person voted at the ballot box, in person, with identification.
The objective of election commissions is to make sure voting is fair and accurate. It is NOT to increase voter participation, make elections cheaper or make voting more convenient.
If our brave soldiers were willing to storm the beaches of Normandy in order to preserve this privilege, no one not should mind the inconvenience of registering and voting, in person, on Election Day.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
