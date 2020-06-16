Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday June 16

History buffs love the quote: “Those who don’t study history are bound to repeat it.” The fact is history is studied for only two reasons: entertainment and to know how not to deal with the present.
History mostly teaches the mistakes. Why teach what went wrong instead of that which worked to make the world a better place?
History is always written by the winner. It always contains an element of propaganda and it is not set in stone.
Now, with the removal of the statues of famous people because they were associated with history the rioters don’t like, they are demanding the rewriting of that history.
The rioters know this and selective history is being used as a weapon to advance the chaos we see today.
History does repeat, but it is not obvious until it is too late to adjust. IF we really learned from history these riots and killings would not be repeated by mods who feel justified in inflicting pain on ancestors of those who had nothing to do with those terrible crimes.
The virtue signaling by the antifa crowd is hypocritical: “He who has no sin can cast the first stone!”
The atrocity committed by one law enforcement officer, who made a grievous errors in judgment, is nothing more than excuses by the rioters to steal and destroy knowing they won’t be caught, creating jobs to rebuild, all of which is paid for by insurance and the government.
The rioters have nothing to lose and are acting like children who constantly misbehaves to see how far they can push the teacher before they are stopped.
There is no justification for slavery, murder, lying, stealing, extortion and all this lawlessness, which violates our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity as well as the golden rule.
I had the privilege of singing in a choir, directed by a world famous conductor. He was always asked: “How do you make a better choir?” He would reply: “By getting better singers and those singers are sitting there in front of you.” Great choirs are made by teaching the singer you have to sing better.
They, in turn, will bring others, who also want to learn how to sing. Rehearsals, like church, are voice lessons because great singers, like people, are developed with practice.
The same goes for society. How do we make a better society? By making each member of society better.
We are all conductors. We all have a natural desire to make things more comfortable for ourselves and for those we love. We do this by living the core values and commandments by following the golden rule.
This “mob rule” of intimidation and violence is not sustainable with the perpetrators not caring a hoot about the victims.
We already have the Ten Commandments and our core values as a guide. All the trillions of dollars spent on anti-poverty and government sensitivity training programs, accomplished nothing.
They are the standard tactic of liberal movements who try to replace Christian values that are taught in our churches with money and politically correct government programs.
They go out of their way to make sure God is never mentioned, impugning anyone who hold up a bible while trying to accomplish the same thing.
Right will prevail and this too will pass, but only if we all live by our core values that have never failed us.
The only thing that will cause our country to fail is if we do not conduct the choir of life by teaching others how to be better singers.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
