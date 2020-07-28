The bickering in major league baseball, trying to get the season stated, is almost more entertaining than the actual game.
These billionaire owner and millionaire players are drunk with their inflated sense of self-worth and condescending sense of entitlement, thinking their sport is important to us.
The fact they feel they are worth that much money has produced the biggest bunch of idiots right after liberal politicians who are letting their cities burn down.
Both are trying to do something that will destroy the very things they love. They think they are eliminating racism, but in fact are making it worse killing their city and professional sports in the process.
We will tolerate gifted athletics for their stupidity because they are doing something we can’t do….hit a 95 mph fast ball. But, we will not pay to see these grown-up babies playing a child’s game to tell us the United States is racist and that only black lives matter.
To have the nerve to kneel during the National Anthem then put BLM letters on the pitcher’s mound so we must see it with every play, is beyond insulting.
They were not elected to tell us anything and their opinion is worth little more than the toilet paper they use every day. If they are really against discrimination, they should put MAGA letters next to BLM letters on the pitcher’s mound.
In biblical times, sporting events were a distraction from the trials and tribulations of everyday life. With these movements, these events are doing the exact opposite of distracting.
They are reinforcing the madness, corruption and hypocrisy from which we are trying to escape.
We watch sporting events to get away from the news of stories that are tragic, subversive, corrupt and deprived about which we can do little. The agenda is to over throw the country and turn it into a socialist dictatorship. Most of the players and the mindless rioters are too ignorant to realize they are complicit in this national tragedy.
The only difference between the players and the anarchist trying to destroy our cities is the players are millionaires. They all have an IQ lower than the ball with which they play.
Most of the rioters have never accomplished anything of note other than disruption and antisocial behavior. They are historically illiterate and unable to talk intelligently about their movement other that destroying everything that made this country the greatest in the world.
They want to destroy our history, our economy, the established rule of law, any sense of morality or Christian values, promote abortion and nihilism, defund the police and fragment any sort of unifying concepts by promoting discrimination and reparations as a solutions and the national media is doing everything they can to exacerbate the situation.
You cannot punish the son for the sins of the father. If you commit a crime there are consequences. If they do not want trouble with police, don’t break the law.
If you are suspected of committing a crime, do not fight or resist being arrested. As simple as these rules are, there is a segment of the population that feels they are entitled to do whatever they want because someone oppressed their ancestor 150 years ago and now we must all pay.
Our objective in life should be to save our soul and make the world a better place in the process. That means we should work to make it easier for others to do the right thing.
If everyone followed your example, would the world be better off? We are responsible for our actions, and everybody is good for something, if for nothing else than setting a bad example.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
