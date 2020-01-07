This is the time of year when empathy for the less fortune and under privileged is promoted by asking everyone to be more generous and supportive.
No one can disagrees that being kind, gentle and generous is the not right thing to do in making the world a better place.
The golden rule and our core values must always be a part of making the world better.
But, for those who want to create more welfare programs, unregulated immigration processes or more anti-discrimination laws, they are exploiting our kindness, trusts and generosity to hijack us with dishonest agendas.
It is angering to have someone steal your money and giving it to a poor person and then take the credit it.
It is irritating to think our immigration laws are unfair when the liberal motive is, not to help them, but to get more voters to vote Democrat.
It is insulting to promote diversification only the have those from other countries insist we change our customs to suit their traditions, some of which are illegal.
It is not sustainable to expect positions of leadership to meet various ethnic, religious or gender standards to be hired, promoted or educated. This is discriminate at its finest.
Their flawed assumption is how people look is much more important than being qualified to fulfill the requirements of the position.
To say diversity is a blessing is not true. Diversity is a fact. Each of us is unique with the only things that really matters are our abilities, reputation and integrity.
To promote on the basis of superficial traits implies all these positions require no qualifications other than looking the part. They fail to realize these position will not function if the individual has no abilities.
To hide behind our virtues of kindness, generosity and trust only to have this be a Trojan horse to undermine our security, abuse our welfare system or corrupt our elections is a stab in the back.
Muslims insist they take their oath of office on something other than a bible. They demand they have freedom of religion and they are a religion of peace but if anyone disagrees with them they can lie, cheat, steal and kill in the name of Allah. This is not religion, it is blackmail.
We live in a Constitutional Republic where we have Liberty with laws to which we all agree.
We have freedom of religion but if their religion breaks our laws or violates our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability or integrity that cannot stand.
The cause of any war is the disagreement about what these terms mean. The sad part is the winner of that war gets to make the definitions.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
