Einstein always followed patterns that were explainable by scientific laws.
If any observation fell outside an expected pattern, there must be a deeper scientific principle to explain it.
The liberal movements of today all have a singular pattern or agenda: it always involves population control.
The irony of their belief is man is the cause of global warming, therefore if humanity was eliminated everything would be fine.
The issues around organic farming, carbon dioxide, GMO’s, abortion, gender studies, discrimination, border security and social justice all have a common trait: it advances an agenda of limiting population growth and the best way to manage a society is under a socialistic model with a smaller population.
Hallmark Cards, movies, TV shows and presidential candidates glamorize alternative life styles. Public schools are being forced to teach gender studies to maintain school funding.
Climate change issues are becoming political platforms where nothing else matters. Discrimination issues and border security are being used, like a Trojan horse, to undermine the economy and advances an agenda contrary to capitalistic principles.
All these agendas require bureaucracies to manipulate the market forces and human nature. This approach violates our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
Abortion is the most obvious starting point. If no babies, the population will stop growing. Industry uses fossil fuels that creates CO2, therefore must be eliminated.
Eliminating GMO’s by organic farming requires more water and energy to produce lower quality food in smaller amounts. Same sex unions, obviously cannot produce off spring. Unregulated borders burdens the social infrastructure which exacerbates the need for population control.
Wind and solar energy alternatives use more energy to manufacture the machinery than the energy they produce before it wears out.
Liberal tax laws and environmental movements handicap businesses. Successful businesses allows more people to be fed, housed and prosper which encourages population growth. Growth defeats their objective of having fewer people on the planet.
Man is not the cause of global warming. But if socialism is the ultimate objective, blaming man for climate change is the ideal scapegoat.
It gives the movement an enemy. The ruling class can then impose socialistic agendas where everyone is equally miserable, except those who are grabbing the power.
If a drastic population reduction succeeds, their social experiment fails and the ruling class is over-thrown, the remaining population will revert to survival of the fittest, again.
This brings us back to the place where the founders started Our Republic of being a self-sufficient, capitalistic society who believed in our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*