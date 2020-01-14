Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday January 14

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.”
This is the oath taken by our president and all members of congress when being sworn into office.
The meaning of these words leaves little room for interpretation, but after Trump removed one of the worst terrorist in the world, responsible for the death of over 600 Americans, the liberal understanding of that oath seems to be directly opposite of what the founders had in mind.
For various members of congress and the media to criticize that action any one of us would also take if put in the same situation, is the height of hypocrisy and cowardliness.
Similar actions were taken by previous administration numerous times and even used as a campaign slogan to show leadership and courage.
These sorts of reactions by liberal politicians and the media shows their contempt for our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity when they are not defended.
No one wants war. But when our core values are attacked, the country must confront those who are violating them.
Politics is simply the defense of our core values.
All wars occur when the sides disagreed on what those core values are with the winner always determines the definition. Plato said: “If we don’t take politics seriously, we will all live under the rule of fools.”
Political correctness continues to infect our country. Our understanding of what our core values mean is being diluted and their true definition is no longer taught in public schools.
Truth now means what the majority wants it to be and not the facts. Fairness now means the “mob rule” of democracy where any group can vote to take your car.
Sustainability means using your money to buy someone else’s vote. And integrity means cheating and not getting caught.
These perverted definitions has a majority of our society confused where no one knows what is worth fighting for any longer.
Truth means not violating the proven laws of physics, chemistry, biology and economics. Fairness is simply the golden rule where if the tables were reversed there would still be an agreement.
Sustainability means having taxes invested in a way where it reduces future expenses and not used to buy votes.
Integrity means the exact opposite of hypocrisy where everything we did is on the front page of the paper and we would not be ashamed or embarrassed.
If all our laws would subscribe to these values and the opposing parties would not revert to perverting these values, for political advantage, the world would truly be a better place.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
