Everyone makes resolutions to achieve our goals.
The deep state has been making resolutions for almost a century, starting with Woodrow Wilson who advanced a progressive agenda where the concept of a United Nations was born, better described as the New World Order.
It is easy to ignore evil if it looks ugly or sinister. When it appears attractive, it is hard to resist.
The books of Marx, Lenin, Hitler, Stalin and Alinsky are blunt and to the point with relatively few followers at first, lacking the finesse of Madison Avenue marketing and financial support of Wall Street.
One of the first changes was their name from Socialist Party to Democrat Party so they could have a hope of winning elections.
The Viet Nam war unrest and summer of love put a big crack in the dam of our constitutional republic that is flooding the country with their socialist/communist ideals.
The intellectuals from the liberal coastal colleges along with the silicon chip in the 60’s became the perfect catalyst to advance their revolution.
They also re-labeled the United States as a democracy to justify mob rule.
The New World Order ignores the core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity. They do not recognize a government of, by and for the people that values self-sufficiency and liberty.
They redefine their core values by allowing only the media to define truth, demand equality at all cost with money being no object of concern and encouraging hypocrisy if it advances their agenda.
All the steps to advance these objectives are already in place: Legalizing abortion to minimize the value of human life.
Remove ability to defend ourselves with gun control measures while defunding police. Have society dependent upon government for health care. Have society addicted to digital technology to subliminally spread propaganda and track our movements.
Have media complicit in controlling their message with big tech censoring content. Have the pharmaceutical industry and the Center for Disease Control dictate draconian measures that controls the economy, not the pandemic. Have the Central Bank devalue the dollar to encourage a New World Order currency or crypto-currency.
Use these digital tools to facilitate artificial Intelligence as a way to transform the human condition by taking God out of the equation.
Covid 19 has been weaponized to lockdown businesses, large gatherings unless it advances their agenda, churches and any family interactions.
This, with man-made climate change hoax is designed to destroy the economy, compromise our belief in God and erode the morals of the family unit and discourage self-sufficiency.
The rigged the election was needed to insure only those who subscribe to the New World Order would win as they could never win a fair election.
This must be stopped by us with this week the pivotal point. We must recognize that national news and social media is the oxygen that allows this corruption to continue.
Stop listening to that which violates our core values and seduces us to accept the New World Order. This is exactly like the frog in the boiling pot that finds he is doomed just before he is boiled to death.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*