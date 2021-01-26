The big bad wolf we all heard about as children is no longer a fairytale.
It has been lurking around the world for most of the 20th century. It takes the form of socialism that evolves into communism with the rise of oppressive regimes like Russia, Germany, China and North Korea.
We fought wars to stop this brutal oppression because we did not want it to spread to this great country.
Well, that big bad wolf has arrived at my doorstep. I received the following message from YouTube:
“We wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our spam, deceptive practices and scams policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube: Editorial #244 Another Nail in the Coffin”
That editorial covered observations on the election, the pandemic, climate change, cancel culture
and the hypocrisy of the media and politicians who are trying to limit our 1st Amendment Right
of free speech.
I don’t remember any election where we gave these social media platforms the power to censor
content. They sell their platform as open for everyone but they don’t say they can control
information posted if they deem it to not be true in their opinion. They don’t have to comply with
Sec 230 of the FCC as a news provider so their opinion of what they considered truth is really of
little value. The hypocrisy is that much more inflammatory postings were permitted this summer
with the riots on the west coast because it advanced their agenda.
The slippery slope of technology is being used to collect data on everyone and everything in an
effort to predict what we buy, how we feel, what we like and how we are going to vote. It is
being weaponized to find and stop anyone who does not subscribed to the new world order of
socialistic oppression. They are trying to make it a crime to question their opinion.
The pandemic, climate change, racism, election fraud and censorship has put all the pieces in
place to control our public schools, our ability to socialize, attend church while ignoring human
rights by allowing abortion. They use the very discrimination and hypocrisy they condemn to
limit our ability to exercise our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This growing monster, living amongst us, is going to evolve the same way all dishonest, godless
movements evolve: it will eat their own and destroy itself through infighting and greed. The
Lord’s Will survive if we keep praying so we do not forget what his will is. Right will prevail if
we trust, pray and believe. I just wish it would not take so long.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*