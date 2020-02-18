There is an alarming infection happening in our country and it is NOT the Coronavirus.
It is the infection of propaganda our young professionals are being taught in our schools and information seminars sponsored by special interests groups.
These seminars and classes have very interesting titles like: Leadership Conference, Legislative Planning Session, Gender and Ethnic Studies, Open Sky Institute, Blue Print Nebraska and Platte Institute, with all political parties using the same approach. They entice socially minded individuals to join with the vision of becoming a future leader. That is another way of saying politician.
The approach is very simple: gather like-minded young people and sell them on a premise they can make the world a better place.
No one can argue this approach is very efficient in advancing their cause. But the cause must subscribe to our core values.
I have spoken at many of these events and have noticed one common trait: they all plant the vision of being a future leader or change agent.
They are exposed to resources and contacts as well as seeing the success of people, from their program, with positions on boards, committees, lobbies, bureaucracies or elected offices.
These leadership seminars DO NOT teach leadership. They are teaching how to follow.
I call it “Followship”, not fellowship we experience in church. They teach how to be a good soldier or pawn and follow orders of programs to advance a cause. They teach mantras and narratives to advance their agenda.
We think of it as propaganda where they tell students what they should think and how to work within their system.
Most people don’t realize that all the laws, rules and regulations of society IS politics. Practically everything is politics.
Policies are the systems that makes society function harmoniously. The policies of politicians come in two flavors: conservative and liberal. Conservative is status quo supporting traditions and precedence that embraces liberty.
Conservatives are more reserved, quiet, organic and cerebral. Liberal is disruption or the undoing of old systems. Liberals are more radical, defiant, out spoken and emotional.
They do not want limits placed on their freedom. Their freedom means liberty without rules. That is anarchy. Our forefathers were actually liberals wanting liberty which is freedom with rules.
Education must teach of how to define and solve problems, not learning about issues of discrimination, alternative life styles or talking points that finds more victims who complain about how the government is not doing enough to ease our problems in life.
There are numerous books from the “Art of War”, “Profiles in Courage” to “The Prince” by Machiavelli along with “How to Make Friends and Influence People”, “Rules for Radicals” and “The Dictator’s Handbook” all touching on the tactics used to advance any agenda, both good and bad.
Our education system must teach how to become a visionary which is the fundamental trait of a good leader.
They must teach how to define a problem or what the solution should look like. They must teach problem solving. They must teach how to perfect the question. One cannot lead if one does not know where they are going.
The standard test of any good law or policy is: it must be fair, truthful, sustainable and have integrity or no false agenda.
These core values are the filter by which all good ideas must pass. These are the traits of a good leader and the foundation of successful cultures and religions for thousands of years.
The natural law, the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule are the timeless standard by which things should be judged.
We are the leaders of this country and with our responsibility to set the example of how to be self-sufficient and not rely on the government for anything. We can live in the freest country in the world but we will be a slave to that government if we depend on it for everything.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
