We have all heard the saying “fact is stranger than fiction”.
The Unicameral is, again, in the process of making an exception with the fiction they are promoting in LR 294 titled: The acknowledgement of Anthropogenic Climate and Ecological Crisis.
The fact is this resolution has no factual information or solutions in it. It simply replays the propaganda of so called “Climate Scientist”, who’s predictions have all been wrong and have never shown how CO2 affects the climate, much less how the fractional amount of man-made CO2 is impacting the climate in any way. Correlation does not prove causation.
It is an insult to the intelligence of Nebraskans by declaring this Great State supports the socialistic agenda of the man-made climate change hoax.
We must notice the pedigree of the Senators who are supporting this fraud. These politicians typically support issues that advances larger government and bureaucracies, abortion, unions, gender issues, secularism, anti-discrimination laws and diversification as well as the hoax of man-made climate change.
It can be summarized simply into population control, wealth redistribution and socialism.
There is no constructive action in this resolution other than giving unfounded credence to the dishonest agenda of socialism. A free government must never have cause, desire, or conscience to advance an agenda of fear.
A free government must elicits peace and confidence, which inspires productivity. For any politician to participate in this man-made climate change hoax is violating their oath of office and should resign.
I covered the mechanics that disprove their conclusions in Editorial #130 “Climate Change Revisited”. The logic of why and how the man-made climate change hoax is being perpetrated is gradually coming into main stream knowledge as the application of physics, chemistry and thermodynamics are being more widely understood.
The principles of science, that are not that complicated, are being seen by an ever more logical society, from first hand observations.
When inquiring minds want to know, the hoax of the global warming alarmists is easily seen as vacuous and void of any logic as demonstrated in elementary science.
Their proposed solutions of energy production all violate the laws of physics and economics, making any of their attempts at reducing the carbon footprint worse.
What does one say to someone who screams that 2+2=5? Are we supposed to allow LR 294 to pass without pointing out the hypocrisy, fraud, false agenda and corruption of such a resolution? This does not represents the thinking of our Great State? Don’t insult our state by allowing their liberal hoax to contribute to the destruction of the very planet the claim they are trying to save. A free government must never instill fear.
A free government lives by our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity which are all lacking in LR 294.
This is Keith Kube wishing the best in making the world a better place.
