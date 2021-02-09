Hypocrisy seems to be getting worse because of all the apathy in our country.
Too many people do not seem to care, anymore. Hypocrisy is noticed and tolerated because of political correctness or using the excuse of just trying to get along. I am not sure the old adage: “if you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything” is good advice any more.
Hypocrites do not want any criticisms for what they are doing or saying.
The media tag lines: without proof, impeachment and there was no fraud are no longer getting our attention and are going mostly unheard.
The new trigger words are: equity, not equality, reprogram and insurrection. These are becoming “fighting words”. These words were never been used by politicians who are sworn to uphold the constitution, until now.
Congressional hearings have become a standing joke showing their dense mentality and hypocrisy. They conveniently forget and hide their own atrocities while condemning recharacterized examples of their enemies.
It is no longer a case of what is done, but who they accuse in an effort to advanced their cause and impugn their enemies.
No lie or hypocrisy is out of bounds. The deep state justifies their riots as freedom of speech and peaceful demonstrations while calling those who disagree treasonous, subversive and causing insurrection. If January 6th was an actual insurrection, everyone would have had a gun.
They didn’t. The incredible part is the deep state does not see their own hypocrisy and apparently thinks we don’t see it either.
They want our nation to return to dependence upon foreign oil by canceling the Keystone pipeline under the excuse of the manmade climate change hoax. They try to take away guns and ammunition except for their bodyguards as a way to make the country safer.
They continue to dump money into the economy with COVID relief, extended unemployment benefits and economic stimulus, with no regard for the trillions already allocated but not yet used.
There is no consideration for tens of trillions already spent over the decades to eliminate poverty, only making matters worse. These are all examples of insanity by continuing to do what does not work, looking for a different result.
They want open borders while walling off the Capitol with razor wire. They want Obamacare to be reinstated by making insurance too expensive for those who are working while giving health care to illegals and the unemployed out of faux compassion.
They want equity, whatever that means, by using discrimination and demand tax payers pay to kill babies and will eventually justify killing the old when they are too expensive to keep alive under Obamacare.
None of this unifies or protects the country. It only widens the gap between those who want to live by our core values and those who want to control every part of our life while violating the golden rule at every opportunity. They are deathly afraid the growing number of citizens who do care and will call out their corruption and incompetence.
That is why they are walling off the capitol and trying to take away our guns.
Paraphrasing Yogi Berra: There is so much hypocrisy that nobody notices the truth anymore. The deep state can’t see their leaders do not have clothes not to mention intelligence, integrity, morality and honesty.
