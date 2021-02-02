I have given hundreds of classes and lectures on various subjects.
My purpose was to impart information that I considered relevant to understanding a given topic.
The old speech formula for a good talk is: “Decide what you are going to say and why, tell them, then tell them what you said”. This seems to be the best way to teach any subject.
Too many classes are taught with the first step of why one is going to say something. This should be how all conversations starts: knowing your objective.
Too many people go through life without actually knowing their objective other than surviving day to day. It is a sad commentary on life if one cannot answer the question, “What is your purpose?”
Our purpose should be: To make the world a better place and save your soul. One must eat, sleep and make a living to be able to survive to set an example and spread the gospel of our core values.
There is a T-Shirt I have seen students wear with the following written on it: Learn, eat, sleep, repeat. When I asked students to explain it, most shrug their shoulders giving a boring look of how they felt about school.
We would also be bored, if we repeated those steps: learning, eating and sleeping then doing it again the next day, because we would be missing the point of the T-Shirt. If we cannot repeat what we learned we did not learn it in the first place and it was a complete waste of time.
The daily cycle of living must include knowing what your objective is. We must be able to repeat what we have learned and set the example of how to repeat it and live by our core values.
The deep state movement has always existed in some fashion, but was never considered a challenge to our core values or way of life, until now. The liberal message was confusing, lacking any clear objective or considered outrageous and ignored.
Now the movement is gaining momentum and they want to change or destroy everything in the current system, including our core values. They can never describe exactly what they want.
It makes no difference because nothing would make them happy, anyway. This is exactly how evil works. It is never enough.
They will not say their true objective is the make sure you do not save your soul. Nothing else matters if that is accomplished. To them, life on this plant is without purpose other than a place to destroy more souls.
This explains all we are experiencing. What does the deep state want? They want power to destroy the true purpose for our existence. They have no affinity for our world, our way of life or our core values.
They will to party and celebrate like there is no tomorrow as they truly believe there is nothing else to live for.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in saving your soul and making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*