There are two virtues missing in our public discourse causing the social unrest and division we see in our country: Empathy and Integrity.
They embody the spirit of the Golden Rule that is a timeless guide for how to live one’s life.
“Empathy” is the exact opposite of “Apathy”. Apathy is a careless disregard toward others and the indifference about the mess left behind by living a selfish life. It inhabits a belief in God and the purpose for our lives.
It breeds waste, sarcasm, cheating, corruption and manipulation, spawning hypocrisy, the exact opposite of Integrity.
Hypocrisy is the act of living exactly opposite to how one demands others to live. The expression “Do as I say and not as I do.” is the classic example showing conceit and condescension toward others.
Apathy and hypocrisy, drives the division we see in politics and the deep state which politicians incessantly claim they want to bridge.
Their solution calls for society to suspend centuries of behavior, which raised civilization to a peak of humanity and self-awareness.
Instead they want to elevate and normalize vice, while relaxing virtue, common sense and all the core values of the golden rule that evolved in a civilized, moral society.
They want a world where all the evil that results from violating our core values be tolerated and accepted.
Is this administration’s approach to handling the economy, energy policy, discrimination, health care, abortion, sexual orientation, biological and family values, foreign relations and the environment the best way to bridge this gap?
The agenda in addressing these issues all violate our core values in their implementation.
All war starts when the one is forced to violate their core values. It is far better to die than accept perverted values that causes one to lose their soul.
If one has everything to lose, including eternal life, in that battle for making the world a better place, then we have no choice but to fight to the death to preserve those values that will get us through this life on to the next.
The empty, vacuous words and policies the media and deep state politicians are forcing upon us are purely intended to divide us.
Over history, empires have consistently fallen when this sort of depravity becomes normalized. It is insanity to think that doing the same thing that cause civilizations to fail will get a different result, this time.
Actually it is not insanity, but pure malice. The reason for the deep state’s agenda is not to make the world a better place, but to promote the evil that will send multitudes to hell.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in your work to save your soul and make the world a better place.
