In high school, I remember reading the books: Brave New World, 1984 and Animal Farm. My feelings at that time ranged from laughable to incredible and then terrifying.
Today the laughable part no longer applies with the incredible and terrifying actually happening.
The surprising part is very few of us realize this is happening.
Humanity has traits like “survival of the fittest”, “the one who figures it out first wins” and “if someone can, they will” with the phrase: “absolute power corrupts, absolutely!” most concerning.
The potential for this happening in our society was always there. It takes tremendous resources, organization and tenacity for absolute power to corrupt with countries like communist Russian, Nazi Germany and Red China working at it for almost a century and world wars fought to stop it.
With technology, these capabilities are becoming cheaper, faster and more ubiquitous with few concerned about the consequences.
The incredibly fast 5G internet is both miraculous and scary with the power each of us has, astounding.
Anyone with a smart phone has more capabilities to create, use and distribute information than entire governments had when Brave New World was written.
Warren Buffett said if he had the internet when he started he would be ten times richer than he is now.”
We are all created equal but the talent with which we are born and the skills we develop during our life are different.
The spectrum of differences has not changed since the dawn of the human race. It is up to each of us individually to develop and use our talents and skills.
Having them and not using them is as good and not having them in the first place. There is no real difference between any of us on how to use the power of the internet. As always, anyone can, but very few do. As Ben Franklin said: “The early bird gets the worm.”
We must realize it is not the government, schools or our work that gives perfect security or the guarantee we will always have a job.
It is only our individual efforts with our institutions only able to give a road map. We must decide which trip to take and where we want to go.
The picture economists paint of gloom and doom with machines doing everything, leaving nothing for humans to do has not changed since the dawn of the industrial age.
This is where self-sufficiency, problem solving and deductive reasoning comes as the foundation of our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
Our job is to make the world a better place and set the example, using our core values to help others find the information to solve problems. When anyone does this, they will always have a job.
Einstein said it is important to always notice similarities and things that worked.
The point where things stop working is the place to stop and ask why, not keep doing things that have not worked like government bureaucracies.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
