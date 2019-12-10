The next session of the Nebraska Legislative session is scheduled to start in January but that does not mean there is nothing is going on in Lincoln.
Senators are scurrying about preparing to introduce their pet projects in their effort show they are doing something to fix problems we didn’t know we had.
One of those projects is LR 7: Resolution to Congress for a convention of states to propose amendments to the United States Constitution.
This is also known as Con Con, short for Constitutional Convention. I addressed this in greater detail in Editorial #26.
The intent of those pushing this is commendable, if one has nothing more to do. But to continue this exercise violates the old adage: discretion is the better part of valor.
Of all the problems we have in Nebraska with taxes and government waste, this is very low on the list of things that must be addressed.
This resolution is to join other states to amend our Constitution. The objective is to limit the size of government, enforce term limits and balance the budget.
No conservative can disagree with any of these objectives. The irony is these are the symptoms and not the problem.
The problem is what the government does and what voters allow by electing politicians who violate our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity.
The apathy of our society is the problem. Why do we continue to elect politicians who agree to violate our core values? Why do these politicians to continue allow spending that is unsustainable?
Why do we expect the government to continue to make bureaucracies that never solve any problems?
We already have national term limits. If politicians are not doing a good job, vote them out.
Laws are worthless if no one follows them. We already have thou shall not steal and thou shall not bear false witness.
Democracy guarantees we will never have the best or worst of any political representative. It only gives the perfect average of society as the extremes never win.
If the average citizens is ill-informed, complacent or unprincipled that is the politician we get. If our schools teach civics, problem solving and self-reliance those will our future representatives.
But if our schools continue to teach social justice, gender identity and government must solve all our problems, to expect anything difference is insane.
Please tell your state senators to stop wasting time on LR 7. It has little chance of accomplishing anything other than opening a Pandora’s Box that puts our Constitution on a slippery slope of socialism.
The outcome of a Constitutional Convention is going to look exactly like the impeachment hearings where they believe their truth and not facts….and their truth is what the party in power says it is.
