I would love to believe that Christmas is a time where all the anger, hate, stealing and revenge would stop.
It is sad to say, that won’t happen because these vices must exist for us to know what faith, hope, love and charity is.
We must know what “down” is to know what is “up”. We must know what “cold” is to know what is “hot”. We must know “war” to know “peace”. Opposite will always exist as that is how God created a balanced universe.
God also created entropy that assure everything in the universe is always trying to reach a greater state of randomness.
Our obligation is to be the positive energy of life by the example we set. But like entropy, we can’t stop it. ALL we can do is slow down the evils of the world.
If everyone would keep their doorstep clean, the whole world would be clean and since God also created entropy, the cleaning will never stop.
It is futile to expect laws and government intervention will fix evils. Christ will not fix the world for us. We must do it. Prayer alone will not stop it.
Prayer is thanksgiving and appreciation for having the strength, wisdom and knowledge to live the virtues about which Christ spoke: to make the world better with truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
The Ten Commandments are the gift of knowledge that God did not need to give. They are natural reminders of what is the right things to do. Hilbert said: “Nothing can be hidden from eventual truth and knowledge” but I wish it would not take so long for society to figure it out.
The secular agenda is trying to minimize morality, redefine tolerance, diversity and discrimination.
Their dictates comes from situational ethics and political correctness that are being taught in our public schools.
This is fueled by the examples of liberal politicians who support, social justice, abortion and gender studies. 300 years before the first Christmas, Aristotle said: Tolerance is the last virtues of a dying society.
It is of little comfort in knowing these troubling times are not new. We must accept they exist like an alcoholic at an AA meeting, who must admit to it before they can move on.
I believe the world is getting better. As bad as the media describes it, the world is clearer, safer and more prosperous than in any time since World War II.
The message of living our core values is catching on because, in spite of the evils of social media and political correctness, the hypocrisy and apathy of the world is being exposed, criticized, confronted and stopped.
Merry Christmas. This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
