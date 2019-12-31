As we grows older and celebrate the arrival of the New Year, it is interesting to ponder how much faster time seems to pass as we age.
To remember our first day of school, our mother greeting us when we got home or our first kiss from someone who was not our mother, we can reminisce and appreciate the fact we made it to this moment to even hear or read this sentence.
To consider the billions of year of the universe’s existence, the insignificance of our being or the fact that we are made from molecules that came from one of those stars we see in the night, is amazing if not incomprehensible.
Our body is made of billions of molecules that makes millions of cells which are constantly being generated, die and regenerated. The molecules we sluff off are circulated back from where they came.
They are used to grow the food and make the air we breathe. This process happens over our entire life.
Since the numbers of molecules in our body is so huge and the regeneration process is constant, we all have molecules in our body that were in the body of our friends, neighbors or relatives not to mention all the strangers in the world. It thought we almost certainly have at least molecule that was in the body of Christ at one time.
Every one of those cells are individually replaced over a period of about seven years. That means we are a completely different person than we were seven years ago. The bigger question: are we a better person than we were seven years ago since our body is not the same person as then?
As we experience life, we are a constantly changing pile of cells passing through space.
We are simply a collection of molecules made into cells which carries our thoughts and actions through the world. As we pass through life and die, the only thing that remains of that collection are the remembrances of our thoughts, words and actions.
Hopefully they were things that made the world a better place.
Have a Happy New Year. This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*