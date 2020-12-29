To say 2020 was a terrible year would be an understatement.
The litany of events, of which any single happening would be astounding, is too incredible to be believed.
There were more hurricanes, tornadoes, extreme temperature readings and record rain storms in 2020 than any year since records were kept. Because of the pandemic, the amount of man-made CO2 was lower than any year since 1970.
This was the perfect opportunity to see if lowering the amount of man-made CO2 would have any effect on the climate, but no one is bringing that up. This should have been the quietest climate year in the last fifty, if man-made CO2 was the cause of any climate change.
The Center for Disease Control actually showed a decreasing number of natural deaths when deaths by suicide, murder, accidents and over dose were removed.
The total number of natural deaths in the United States fell by almost 100,000 in 2020. This would indicate the pandemic was a miracle cure for all other major causes of natural death. But all we hear is how it continues to spread.
The evidence of a rigged election is screaming from every corner of the country. It is incredible, the media is not questioning the results.
The number of votes cast often exceeded the number of registered voters in certain precincts. Why was it not reported that voter rolls show dead people voting or ballot dumps showing 100% for Joe Biden?
The media’s excuse: “There was no evidence” and continue to declare Trump lost while ignoring any thought of election fraud.
All the parameters used to reconcile the accuracy of the election failed with the only logical explanation: fraud, manipulation and cheating.
These are nails being driven into the coffin to bury the country we love. They desperately need the pandemic and climate change to keep everyone in fear while ignoring any hint of election fraud.
These narratives are tools used to scare the country into continuing to spend trillions to further addict the country to a “sugar daddy” bureaucracy and keep corrupt politicians in place to perpetuate the hoax.
Only a quarter of pandemic relief money goes directly to citizens with illegals getting a disproportionate share.
Over half of the package is pork used to grease the skids advance political correctness programs and government bail outs of states with incompetent and corrupt managers.
The remainder goes to countries where they must bribe their leaders to play along with the corruption.
The deep state has is too much to gain with Biden. They need the power to hide the corruption and continue to spend on symptoms, never solving any problems.
This is why Biden continues to declare things are going to get worse, not encouraging us that there is hope.
That is exactly the wrong thing to do if one has any hint leadership ability. People do not follow those who preach gloom and doom, never accomplishing anything when they had the opportunity.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place by continuing to pray and know that the situation may seem impossible but not serious with God in the equation.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*