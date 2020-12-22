The new world order is sneaking into our country with the subtlety of a train wreck.
It is putting us on the slippery slope of depravity with the hypocrisy of pandemic relief, climate change, abortion, BLM anarchy and election fraud, to name a few. These are non-scientific, godless, tyrannical agendas that violate all our core values.
These happenings are not new with religious oppression and ternary the reasons our founders came to this country.
We must restore these core values here as we have no place remaining to escape!
Diversity in race, sex and religion has propagandized us into accepting contradicting principles. Honest marketing is a contradiction in terms.
To eliminate discrimination we must be sold into accepting the very thing they condemn: violence, oppression, persecution and marginalization as a way to address it.
Where is the line of civility, compassion, empathy and inclusion? Why does the media, colleges, professional athletics and the deep state get to draw the line?
How does a free society exist when freedom of thought and expression about our core values are ignored?
How do we deal with our right to like or dislike anything if they declare it to be politically incorrect?
I don’t like red licorice, but love black licorice. All my really close friends also like black licorice. Am I racist for not liking the red licorice people?
The answer is: there is no line. The liberal elites make rulings with faux science to advance their agenda with racism, discrimination, climate change policy, the pandemic and abortion used as tools.
They do not want boundaries. They want to make everyone into victims who will receive reparations, benefits from wealth redistribution and government spending that addicts the country to a “sugar daddy” bureaucracy.
They say they want freedom, which is different from liberty. The freedom they want actually has no moral boundaries or laws.
Their thinking promotes anarchy with mob rule disguised as democracy. Liberty is freedom with a moral compass based on natural law and the golden rule that gave us our Constitutional Republic under God based on the Ten Commandments.
Their propaganda is designed to hide the fact that liberalism is the exact opposite of conservatism.
They disguise their hypocrisy by ignoring our core values of Truth, Fairness, Sustainability and Integrity.
There are no core values in liberalism, only vacuous principles that are not sustainable in the real world.
Conservatism is like praying. It needs to be reviewed, studied, believed and lived every day.
If not, the vacuum is filled with all the dysfunctional traits of liberalism. The pandemic has become the perfect excuse to limit attendance in churches so Christians don’t pray while strip clubs can still operate as usual.
This is the path every failed society has followed for the past ten thousand years.
The infection of godlessness is vital for liberalism to survive. This is the reason our Nation was founded as One Nation under God, not one nation under a government of bureaucrats whose only incentive is to retain power. We can live in the freest country in the world and yet be a slave if everything we receive comes from the government as they can take it away if we do not follow their agenda of liberalism.
The saying “honest marketing is a contradiction in terms” is becoming the worst keep secret in the world.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
