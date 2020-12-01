Life is a fatal disease and we will not get out of this world alive. We can never save a life, only delay the inevitable.
We can’t save time as we all have exactly the same amount each day. Life is a trip and never a destination. Nothing lives forever and the only constant in life is change.
Today’s liberal politicians are constantly challenging these facts by indoctrinating their mindless followers into thinking they can violate these mantras without consequences.
“To make a conservative angry, tell them a lie. To make a liberal angry, tell them the truth.” Today, this has never been more apparent.
The anti-business policies, BLM anarchy, pro-abortion laws, claiming of systemic racism, the insulting of patriotism, man-made climate change hoaxes and the politicization of this pandemic are all part of their liberal agenda.
Politics has arrived at a place where the only two rule: “There are no rules” and “Don’t get caught.” Denying, lying, cheating, using any sort of deceit is acceptable and expected with the excuse of “plausible deniability”, claiming they did not know it was wrong.
The only way this hypocrisy can succeed is when the media is complicit. They must side with and ignore the corruption of the perpetrators. The media’s only objective is to move the story into the court of public opinion by burying it, claiming there is no proof. They appointed themselves as arbitrators of truth with the insanity of their logic, incredible.
Their mob rule of democracy has declared what must be enforced as gospel, regardless of all the examples of past failures. Life is a fatal disease with the only good thing about it, natural selection should clean out the gene pool of those trying to implement this insanity.
Their believe in abortion, same sex marriage and no claiming of personal responsibility should make the next generation extinct, no longer able to infect society with their off spring.
No matter how much is spent on programs designed to stop racism, health problems, alleviating poverty, or stopping global warming, the end result is always the same.
People will die from natural causes, complaining they did not get their fair share of life’s bounty, claiming they were disadvantaged in some way that caused them to suffer unfairly.
Their only legacy will be the chip on their shoulder they want their next generation to carry, proud of their martyr complex and the failure of their sad life that accomplished nothing.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*