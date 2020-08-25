Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday August 25

How is it possible for anyone to say they want to reinstate trust and integrity in our political system and then stand in front of the country and bluntly lie to America during their National Convention?
How can anyone claim they support life and liberty, then support the abortion of thousands of babies each day and completely ignore the riots and violence in Seattle, Portland and Chicago, caused by ANTIFA and BLM.
Why didn’t someone condemn those mayors of those democrat cities who tolerated this violence? How do they have the nerve to declare our president has put the country in a very dark place after the anarchy they encourage?
How can these a state with rolling brown outs and the fires, caused by poor forest and water management, with misplaced decision on energy generation and global warming, think their party is able to run this country?
They shut down all their natural gas and nuclear power plants without knowing how to replace that lost energy generation, then blame it all on the man-made global warming hoax. That is a special kind of stupid supported by the Democrat party.
All the attempts at controlling the warming planet, costing trillions of dollars, amounted to nothing with none of their predictions coming to pass. The pandemic has caused man-made CO2 levels to be lower than any time in the last 50 years, even lower than targets set by any of the Climate Accords.
This CO2 reduction should have shown some effect on the climate if CO2 was the culprit. But the planet is experiencing hotter, drier, wetter conditions, with more powerful storms and hurricanes than when CO2 levels were considerably higher. This should show their thinking is several bricks short of a load and completely void of any validity.
When Michelle Obama said things will get a lot worse if Trump is elected sounds like a threat. Does that mean she will encourage rioting, destruction, looting and murder if they don’t get their way? When they condemn this president for trying to stop this anarchy, they are actually promoting the same tactics Hitler used to blame the Jews that started WWII.
Does Biden not realize he is plagiarizing Trump’s economic recovery plan? Does he not realize his plan is what Trump is already doing? How can they condemned the president for closing the borders to slow the virus, then accused that as racist and discriminatory? How can all attempts at keeping the election fair by requiring voter ID and voting in person, to keep the election free from interference, be called discriminatory and unfair?
To criticize this president for delivering the great economic recovery in only three years while Obama, after eight years, declared the world should prepare for the new normal of high unemployment and slow growth, is completely out of touch and explain why Obama was such a failure as president.
To have the economy recover, after a 25% drop in the market, in 4 months is sort of a miracle. It normally takes 4 years for such a recovery. Some things must be going right, in spite of all the gloom and doom they declare.
All this happened in spite of constant investigations of fake Russian interference, their spying on Trump and spreading scandals with no evidence. The irony is all this happened while the deep state hid evidence of doing the same thing. Yet they failed to find anything in their witch hunt.
This past week showed how the Democrats are desperate to win in order to cover up their corruption. They want to throw out the current administration’s successes and implement an administration that is incompetent, racist, and intellectually void, with bureaucrats who never worked in private industry and
have a track record of perpetual failures. They can’t run a pop stand, much less the United States of America.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
