Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday August 18

The madness of political correctness, Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA has reached the point where their dysfunctional behavior exceeds the dysfunctional behavior of any patient found in a mental hospital.
Political correctness preaches that race or sex must be considered, regardless of skills or talent. That is the epitome of hypocrisy and discrimination that political correctness says they are trying to eliminate.
The thinking that making the rich poorer will help the poor to be richer is like destroying your neighbor’s garden to make your garden better even if you don’t have a garden.
To justify rioting and looting as being a form free speech and reparations is like calling murder a form of health care.
Demonstrating in support of Black Lives Matter while only 26% of all deaths by police were black while completely ignoring the murder of over 1000 unborn black babies per day, or that 90% of all black murders are committed by other blacks is a special kind of stupidity. The movement does nothing to advance their cause and actually undermines it.
For a politician to declare the vice presidential candidate must be a woman of color makes as much sense as declaring the running mate must be a green tomato. Such a statement means they consider the position a place holder, requiring no skills or talent. A green tomato would be just a qualified with that kind of logic.
The identity politics of political correctness is perfectly perverted. Nothing of virtue, substance, skills, value systems or integrity matters if their characterization of someone if it is based solely on appearance that meets a stereotype.
Claiming racism has never being worse in this country is an outright lie. It is insulting to any individual that believes in the rule of law, our core values and the American Way of life, which a majority of the country does. There is no limit as to how far political correctness will go to twist an agenda of racism that exist only in the empty minds of the accusers.
This anarchy is what the deep state, BLM, ANTIFA and the liberal elites want for us.
There is nothing of which to be proud and considered virtuous if using racism, identity politics is used to take your money to get someone else’s vote. It only displays incompetence and a complete lack of understanding unintended consequences that result when anyone violates our core values, the golden rule, the Ten Commandments and our Constitution upon which our Great Country was founded.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
