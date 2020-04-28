I was taught elections are where a majority selects an individual to manage the situations of law, order and finances that occurs in their jurisdiction.
I also thought that campaigns were designed to vet the candidate’s skills and business experience for making decisions that provides security, infrastructure and due process, so citizens can experience life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If this is true, then why does the liberal media constantly advocate compromising our way of life, our liberty and the pursuit of that happiness? Why is every decision questioned with outlandish hypotheticals? Why is every nuance exploited and recharacterized with ridiculous logic? Why is every report made to sound like the sky is falling?
When did these non-elected experts start thinking they could demand our elected representatives follow every bit of their advice? Why do these career bureaucrats, with little real world experience, think their narrow minded decisions must always be followed at the expense of the country’s economy?
This is all the result of political correctness and the irrational logic of socialism taught in our schools. The demands of these unelected bureaucrats are scaring us into believing the false choice of “lives for the economy”. It is this is modus operandi for the politics of fear that is destroying the country.
It is also the result of the intolerance of the political elite. We do have the right to free speech, the right to work and the right to bear arms. But, if you say something or carry a gun, they seem to prefer shooting an unarmed messenger. They demand civility when anyone offends them, but level insults, threats if you disagree.
We have 26 million people out of work. This pandemic has caused 50,000 people to tragically die prematurely. It makes little sense to deny 500 citizens the right to work, almost like a penance, for each one of these pandemic deaths. How many more should become unemployed during next year’s flu season or if we lose another 50,000 people in traffic accidents because everyone is working again?
Social distance yourself if you feel vulnerable, but let the rest of us get back to work.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*