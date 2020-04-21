Charles Dickens said: “It was the best of times and the worst of times”. This pandemic is showing us both.
The best of times with the marvels in communication, medicine, travel and robotics as well the worst of times by allowing “Big Brother” to tell us whether we can worship, work or even go for a walk.
This is causing many to realize what the tyranny of socialism would be like. Social manipulation, along with the propaganda of national news is causing everyone to needlessly fear the worst as being inevitable.
There are absolutes in life: We will all die from something. We must eat to live. Work is the only honest way to get food.
Things could always be worse and, sadly, we will all get this virus eventually. It is the way nature works.
It uses herd immunity to build a sustainable, healthy species.
The medical community conveniently forgot to tell us that social distancing does NOT save lives.
It only keeps hospitals from being slammed with Covid-19 patients. It stretches the timeline for the virus to run its course.
This pandemic is a war. But, sadly, there are always bad actors who profit from any war.
The longer this war goes on, the greater damage to our economy.
This creates advantages the socialistic agenda wants, in order to infect the country with their bankrupt ideas.
The only reason we fight any war is the price to fight it is less than the cost of not fighting it. The real enemy in this war is not the COVID-19 virus. It is the danger of not letting it end. The socialistic agenda wants us to be scared and patient, while the marvels of medicine finds a cure, which could take years. We have almost everything to lose if we don’t get back to work.
We need to do whatever it takes to end this shut down, as soon as possible. We must get back to work so we can pay the price of fighting it. We cannot surrender to this socialist agenda that wants our country to be addicted to big government socialism.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
