Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday April 20

Another pair of words being weaponized by the media as a “get out of jail free” card is the phrase “anonymous source”. Webster defines “anonymous source” as an unidentified individual who cannot be held accountable for reporting any lie, slander or liable while ignoring the victim’s constitutional right to face their accuser. It is license for a journalist to destroy anyone.
This weapon is more powerful than any explosive and can ruin anyone’s life to the point where death would be welcome, with the victim becoming a martyr.
Journalism is no longer taught in college as it is similar to majors in literature or creative writing. There is no need to have any sense of logic or critical analysis not to mention morals. There is no need to have the ability to extrapolate conclusions that survives the filter of our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity, much less know what these words actually mean.
By using “anonymous sources”, the media becomes a tool of a totalitarian regime to propagandize any situation by spinning their story to satisfy the agenda of the deep state. These so call journalist cannot have a conscious or moral compass. It is a hindrance if they believe in a God or an eternal life. Their existence is purely corporal with their gratification coming from colleagues who have similar values and beliefs. They can only looking forward to being invited to the next party thrown by liberal elites in Washington DC, often at tax payer’s expense.
The deep state media has given themselves permission to fabricate anything about the enemies of the deep state without be subjected to scrutiny or questioned about their inconsistencies dealing with similar situations about complicit friends or other perpetrators.
This phrase has occurred ever more frequently since the 2016 election with the never ending accusations about any conservative public figures ranging from General Mike Flynn, Bret Kavanagh, Donald Trump or any situation where the fake news narrative needs to fabricate a story to disguise their dishonest agenda of destroying the country as we know it.
Our best defense against this deadly tactic is to stop listening to any “so called” news from national broadcasting companies. Their objective is like a drum major, trying to stay in front of the parade so they can think they are the leader. They are sources of entertainment and not news.
Our public schools are encouraged to broadcast stories and news clips, in their social studies or psychology classes, from these national broadcast media companies. This makes the students susceptible by teaching critical race theory, gender studies or social justice. If students are taught to never question what is being portrayed, the success of having these perverted concepts infect their thinking is greatly increased.
We are living in “the best of times and the worst of times”. The only way to combat these attempts at turning the country socialistic, which always leads to communism, is to remain loyal to the golden rule, the Ten Commandments upon which our Constitutional Republic was founded. These distractions can only take hold if we let them. We cannot let anything violate our core values that undermines our “One Nation, Under God, Indivisible with Liberty and Justice for all.”
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*