Health care is the only issue the remaining presidential candidates have.
All their other talking points violate our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
Everyone wants good health but, like everything in life, our attempt to pursue happiness is not something the government can give us.
We must secure our own happiness as nothing worth having is ever free.
Health is a simple issue to address as we have the best health care system in the world.
The problem is who is going to pay for it. In a capitalistic economy, it is WE THE PEOPLE.
This country spends over $3.5 trillion on health care each year or about $10,000 per person.
The average family of four pays about $3500 per person in health insurance premiums.
That $6,500 difference is where the problem lies.
Do we expect the government to pay for all our health care costs? If we are capitalistic society the answer is no, but if we are a socialistic society the answer is yes. The better question is do we want the government to pay for everything, nothing or something in between?
How socialistic do we want to become and where does the social contract between the government and the people start and stop?
$3.5 Trillion must come from somewhere if we want to keep the best health care system in the world running.
But the best question is: how much will in cost if the government does nothing? That answer is 10% less as that is the cost of administrating health care that is one third of the national economy.
The money always comes from the same place. It is not the government’s, it is our money. It is simply a matter of who babysits the program.
When the government does anything it will always cost more than when private industry does it and it is never as good.
The end result is always the same. We will all die! It is just a matter of deciding if we want to die poor or healthy but either way we will all pay.
