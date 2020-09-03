There is a theory in psychology: People change only if their current position is intolerable.
The axiom to that theory: Everyone’s current position is the best or most tolerable for them at that point in time. That place is never their ultimate dream or utopia but the best, given their circumstances.
Life is a journey and not a destination. The mature way to live is to make the best of any situation for yourself and those we love. This is what the founders meant by the phrase: “The Pursuits of Happiness.” It is intellectually dishonest to expect any government to provide that happiness for us.
Religion has existed since the dawn of civilization with our founders wanting our Country built with a moral compass as “One Nation under God” with the operative word being “God”. They realized citizens would live by and be more loyal to a higher being than a “be all” controlling government. As Clay Christensen, a Harvard Business consultant said: “If you take away religion, you can’t hire enough police.”
There is a sad song, by Peggy Lee, with the words: “Is that all there is?” The irony is the song ends with the phrase: “Then bring in the clowns!” This is what the Democrat Party thinks “Pursuit of Happiness” means.
Liberals teach if you are not happy with things, complain by saying: “Is that all there is?” Their answer is: “bring in the clowns” better known as the politicians who promise to eliminate discrimination, give free health care, and give free college education with all student loans paid off, no borders, no police, even a guaranteed income.
These are the same unfulfilled promise by Democrats, made for three generations, to get elected. Do they not realize why their efforts fail, with the problems worse than ever? It is because it is contrary to all of our core values with no mention of self-reliance or individual responsibility?
The happenings of this year is testing our resolve to continue our “Pursuit of Happiness”. It is tempting to let the government try to give us happiness, if we vote Democrat. This is what the disguise of socialism looks like. It is funny that the Democrat party was called the Socialist Party until they realized they could not win elections with that name.
Education is the process of teaching is to a moral compass with patriotism and our core values the foundation.
School is only a small part of education. Education is everyone’s responsibility and not exclusive to the class room. The largest part of our moral education should be taught by parents through example.
They must engender the need to have the courage and integrity to live by our core values and not be intimidated by political correctness. God gave each of us two parents to improve the odds of having that happen.
True “pursuit of happiness” is not in finding it for yourself, but in helping others find it so they, in turn, can do the same.
This is what all politicians are swearing to, when taking their oath of office. But this thinking is nowhere to be found in the deep state, the liberal left or the Democrat party.
It is perjury for anyone to swear upon The Bible and not believe or understand what is truly meant by the phrase “The pursuit of happiness” in our Constitution.
