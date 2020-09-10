Non-profit organizations are called 501(c)(3) and have long enjoyed a tax free status, allowing them to collect money for worthy causes that promotes “good” in society.
All religious organizations have this classification, allowing them to receive contributions tax free.
This encourages philanthropic giving, allowing work that makes the world a better place to happen, instead of expecting government bureaucracies to do it, who often make matters worse in the process.
In 1954 then Senator Lyndon Johnson added the “famous” Johnson amendment to the 501(c)(3) tax law stating this exception: “that which does not participate in, or intervene in any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office.”
This was done because Johnson knew that churches had power to influence elections away from liberal candidates and issues that were contrary to our core values, the golden rule and the Ten Commandments.
This meant that churches could not tell their parishioners, from the pulpit, who supported abortion, same sex marriages or assisted suicide along with other liberal points of view, out of fear of losing their tax exempt status.
This literally put the “fear of a tyrannical government” into these churches because it would mean a loss of over half their revenue, if giving was not deductible and their income was taxable.
It would also eliminate Federal funding for religious based hospitals, care givers, and meals for seniors and private school if they publically opposed candidates that had beliefs contrary to church teachings.
On May 4, 2017, President Trump signed the "Presidential Executive Order Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty." The executive order does not repeal the Johnson Amendment, nor does it allow ministers to endorse from the pulpit, but it does halt the enforcement of its consequences by directing the Department of Treasury that "churches should not be found guilty of implied endorsements where secular organizations would not be."
This country is again at a precipice, with the upcoming presidential election, giving very stark and extreme contrasts between the candidates and the way their party would run the country, if elected.
It is vital that we, as a nation, realize our politicians are only slightly better than the average American Citizen. They are not perfect, either, and to expect anything different is foolish.
We can’t expect the government to solve every problem but we must expect our government to live by and profess the principle upon which our country was founded.
To this end, I would like to encourage civic and service clubs, churches and schools to say this non-partisan prayer after the pledge of allegiance or at that point in their service where prayers of intersession are said, until Election Day.
Pray that “We the people” will elect a president of the United States who loves this country and everything it stands for. A president that respects and loves us and our values that made this country the greatest in the world. Amen.
A longer version of the “Election Prayer”:
Beloved Father in Heaven, please give us a president who loves this country and everything it stands for. Please give us a president who respects You and loves You as the one true God.
Please give us a president who will, with Your help restore this nation to a its former glory, the way You created her. Please help us to respect what You have given to us and not take anything for granted ever again. Please God, weaken the evil and strengthen the good, both within and without.
May our hearts and lives be dedicated to You and Your holy will. All glory to God, in Jesus' name. Amen.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
