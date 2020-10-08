Shakespeare put a line in one of his plays: “all the world is a stage”.
In editorial #217 I gave examples of how today’s news is actually stranger and more interesting than any fiction.
This political play, in which we are living, took a dramatic turn with our President contracting COVID-19. The change in personality and demeanor of the media and those in politics opposing everything he does, was remarkable, but classic for true actors.
It is very hard to fake sincerity, but you can’t fool all the people all of the time. Drama coaches teach: Acting and selling are great professions, but don’t get caught at it. If one looks like they are selling or acting, it immediately makes them appear untrustworthy.
This play doesn’t change the fact we must all eat and sleep, go to work, take care of our family and mow the lawn. Life happens with all these problems in the world, of which we can us do nothing or react in a negative or positive way.
It is nearly impossible to not be concerned with all that is happening as we have smart phones, 24 hour news and daily headlines that try to be dramatic and sensational. That is what advertisers want and need.
They need people to be watching and be concerned while they sneak a word in about something you should buy.
The saying: “Ignorance is bliss” is sounding more true and attractive every day. What we don’t know can’t hurt us as things are always happening that are good or bad based only on our perspective and how we let it affect us. All this drama is happening at the direction of someone.
The scary part is the director tells the characters what the mood, personality and appearance must be to have the plot work.
These so called directors are the national networks and the political consultants whose job is to make these political actors win elections. The play is “life” with the venue our country and the government. Politics is simply show business for ugly people.
Political consultants have an amazing skill. They pride themselves, given enough money and time, on being able to take anyone and get them elected.
Their inside joke is they can take an empty chair, but a mannequin in it, but lipstick on it, have them say nothing, and get them elected by fabricating advertising, sound bites, making them appear much larger than life and win.
All the world is a stage and the props can make perceptions appear to be real as perception is 99% reality. Is the saying “ignorance is bliss” needed for a democracy to work?
The job of these directors has become much easier if the audience is propagandize with political correctness and indoctrination that starts in our public schools and teachers unions.
This is the way the directors are playing to the American people with apathy and resignation the plot, so we all settle for mediocracy and socialism where everyone is equally miserable.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*