Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday October 29

When any politician says they are trying to “protect our democracy” or “stop the threat to our democracy” in a stump speech, it is insulting to us as citizens and shows the vacuousness of their intellect.
The fact the United State has never been a democracy is a surprise to many Americans. The verification of this fact is obvious.
The news media continues to wrongly use the word “democracy” when describing any event that threatens their liberal agenda, claiming “this is not what happens in a democracy”.
A democracy is a polite way of saying “mob rule”. In a democracy, any group can gather and vote to take your house.
A Constitutional Republic is a system where individual rights are protected. It is designed to eliminate the mob rule approach as demonstrated by the BLM and the Antifa movements.
We have an Electoral College because we are not a democracy. The Electoral College is the only way to fairly apply the true spirit of fairness that is expected with “Majority Rules”.
When I was growing up on the farm with my parents and six siblings we voted 7 to 2 to buy a new pickup. Because we operated with an Electoral College system of family governance, we never got a new truck.
The majority, or mob, does not rule. The responsible entities who make up the Electoral College decides who is the best decision maker for the family or for our country.
This election will test the resilience of our system of governance. The founders intended to have a system of liberty, which is freedom with laws, and justice for all.
We are one nation under God, indivisible, that lives by the core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity as modeled by the Ten Commandments and the golden rule.
There is comfort in believing that right will prevail and knowing that nothing can be hidden from eventual truth and knowledge.
Thank God we live in Republic with a constitution that uses an Electoral College system and not under a socialistic system where we would all be equally miserable.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
