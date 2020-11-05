Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday November 5

With the presidential election results still undecided, we need to understanding that regardless of the outcome, we must to continue to live and work to provide for ourselves and family and pray.
The government is the machinery that provides infrastructure, security and makes laws that subscribe to our core values. It is up to each of us to do our part by electing the best, most honest people to run that machinery. Mother Teresa said: “If we all keep our own doorstep clean, the whole world would be clean.”
We must also remember, the politicians that we elect are only slightly above the average of all of us.
The most gifted or the most inept never win, with some exceptions. Our politicians are the norm of our society. That is what democracy means. They are individuals occasionally eking out a win who are exceptional or very inept but these abnormalities are self-correcting in the next election.
To raise the quality of our politicians, we must all work to improve ourselves raising the level of average in our society.
We must always works to do a better job of living by our core values and setting the good example of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
The universal platitudes will always apply: “Nothing can be hidden from eventual truth and knowledge.” “Right will always prevail in the end.” and “This too will pass.” We can only live one day at a time and how we live that day is up to each of us, with the understanding that life is only a journey with the destination the same for each of us.
The path we take is different for each of us with the summary of that journey captured in the dash between our birth date and our death date on our grave stone. That simple line looks the same on every grave.
What it represents is our life’s story, interpreted by others! We are the actor in that story with the reviews the obituary found in the newspaper the week of our death.
Each year we live is another chapter in that story. That story should not change with who is our president or the individual we elected to administer our constitutional republic.
All that matters is how we direct our elected officials in the management of our government, doing those things that are intended to make the world a better place for all of us.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in your efforts to make the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*