The news and polling industry are in the same death spiral that everything in the world experiences.
Things are born, grow to maturity and gradually die. This is a universal truth with examples like Sears, Wards, Woolworths, JC Penny and Blockbuster as well as professional football, General Electric, US Steel, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors all on this very long list.
Professions like stock brokers, journalists, truck drivers, bank tellers and check-out clerks are also on the endanger species list. These jobs and businesses are gradually dying due to technological advances their management failed to see and the implementation of a minimum wage.
The problems in business are now solved by computers at a much lower cost with instantaneous information no longer needing someone to interpret for us.
With the chaos and dysfunctionality of this year, businesses like Google, Facebook, Twitter and national newspapers along with the industry of polling and network news are over playing their hand.
News should be like the weather. We listen so we can decide if we need a coat that day. The news is supposed to give us action items and not gossip, about which we can do nothing.
It is now used to tell what we must do, regardless if the violates our core values. They feel entitle to tell us how to think and ignore our values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity. They believe it is discriminatory to question their message and agenda.
The media has blown their disguise as providers of information. They are no longer providing a service. They provide propaganda to influence public opinion, assisted by social media and the national news networks who feeds them.
They have become boorish guests in our homes evolving into overbearing, condescending know-it-alls who completely suspension reality when they force their vacuous opinions upon us. They then become insulted when they are expected to reconcile their logic with facts and history.
Why should anyone be truthful to pollsters when they use our answers to advances an agenda of hypocrisy, corruption and deceit? Their existence is a parasite on society and a dinosaur in this technological age.
They are no longer needed as social media, “data mining”, can tell us more about us than we know about ourselves.
Of all the information we gather very little, if any, is seen firsthand. Information is gathered and reported by someone who is supposed to be honest and trust-worthy. With society today, the opinion of reporters have the same credibility as used car salesman and politicians.
This leaves us with the problem of deciding who to believe. The only trusted test of believability is the accuracy of their track record over the long term. That trust and integrity is earned and not declared by the reporter.
There never was a test of whether the news is accurate. In the past it was much harder to fool all the people. Today the only gauge of accuracy is if it agrees with our philosophy.
It is now much more important to control the agenda, than in learning the facts. There is no logic function used in determining believability of any news.
This is why ignorance is so important in maintaining a socialist society with our public education system complicit. Schools no longer teach but indoctrinate. People are easier to control when they believe without questioning. Ignorance is not the lack of knowing anything, but in not realizing everything they know is wrong. Mark Twain said: I never let my schooling interfere with my education.
Our work as citizens is never done. We must test everything we hear by making sure it reconciles with our core values that are the foundation of our constitutional republic reflected in our Ten Commandments and the golden rule.
We have arrived at a point where listening to any national news is counter-productive, making the world worse off, if we waste our time and energy listening to it.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
