As if we don’t have enough problems already, using this pandemic as an excuse to advance voting by mail is devious, hypocritical and almost treasonous.
If allowed, any attempts at preserving the integrity of our election process is completely breaches. If voting by mail is denied, they call it unconstitutional, cruel, heartless, burdensome and even dangerous.
Voting is the greatest privilege we have as citizens. It is also the weapon of choice used to steal our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as intended by our founding fathers.
If allowed, the country would be flooded with millions of ballots, mailed to every registered household in the country, all arriving within the same few days.
Ballots would be like junk mail with the affect similar to showering the country with money from a helicopter. The more votes received from any area, more federal benefits and power are inured.
This is at the expense of those who do not cheat. Those who don’t receive a ballot would be able to request a provisional ballot, which leads to more chances for fraud and corruption.
Our obligation is to vote for those initiatives and people we feel best represents our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity.
Anyone, who is not a citizen or votes multiple times, is taking advantage of our country’s generosity and trust, stealing our children’s future.
The objective of election commissions is to make sure every vote is honest, fair and accurate. It is NOT to increase participation, make elections cheaper or make voting more convenient.
Voter registration campaigns is the smoke before the fire and also ripe for fraud. They register the dead, use vacant addresses and sign up those who are not as informed.
It is the perfect way for getting the ballots to cheat the system. Not requiring identification to vote is the next best way.
Bad actors intercept these mailed ballots, fill them out and return them, often without the registered voter knowing. Fraudulent votes would never be an issue if each person voted at the ballot box with identification.
Absentee ballots are not mail in ballots. Any voter can requests an absentee ballot, vote and return it by mail if they are not home on voting day.
The military and individuals who travel constantly would request an absentee ballot.
Anyone who values the lives of the hundreds of thousands of soldiers who fought and died to preserve our right to vote, should be outraged by this illegal activity.
Every patriotic citizen should be more than willing to make some sacrifice to register and vote in person. This gives some insurance that our vote is not cheapened in anyway.
If you notice any fraudulent voting activity, report it immediately to authorities for prosecution. This issue to far too serious to let the liberal elite use voting by mail as a Trojan horse to destroy our country.
If our brave soldiers were willing to die for this country in order to preserve this privilege, no one should mind registering and voting, in person, on Election Day.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
