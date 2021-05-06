Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 6

Sustainability is like the Hippocratic Oath in medicine: Do no harm! We have an obligation to make the world a better place by working to improve things and not leave a mess when we are gone.
Our mission should be to organize and manage our health, possession, finances and our home as well as help maintain our country, our life style, the environment and most of all, stop government over-reach. “WE THE PEOPLE” hire managers called politicians and bureaucrats to do only three things: provide security, infrastructure and administer laws to keep things fair. The moral imperative for us and the government is ”Do no harm!”
The bureaucracy of government misapplies sustainability by putting their job security ahead of sustaining our country and our way of life.
The mob rule of democracy is a classic example of where sustainability is not in their vocabulary. It is perverted to advance a false choice of letting the government to do everything for us.
This apathy and indifference has resulted in the dysfunctionality of our government and the chaos we see in society today.
The bureaucratic approach is not to solve problems but to use money to only address symptoms. The money is used to find more victims who will give more money to hire more bureaucrats to find more problems.
Money is spent on studies and committees that determines more money is needed to solve a problem that didn’t existed before the study started. Tens of trillions have been spent trying to stop global warming, discrimination, health care problems and poverty.
In spite of all that spending, these concerns are worse with practically nothing to show for all the money they spent.
Sustainability means we must all keep our own doorstep clean. Stop throwing money at the problems expecting their artificial support and influence from government bailouts and stimulus programs will fix things.
It has never worked before and a classic example of insanity…..keep doing the same thing expecting a different result.
This is a direct violation of our core value of sustainability. This understanding is not being taught in our education system. Government bureaucracy and the deep state and is rapidly infecting our society to make us a slaves in the freest country in the world.
The slippery slope to socialism and the new world order is lubricated with apathy and indifference with a complicit media supplying the grease.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
