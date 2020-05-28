Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 29

For thousands of years, great minds have asked: “What is the purpose of life?” The answer, if there is one, should be the same regardless of culture, ethnicity, personality or individual core values.
Evolution controls our mortal life with nature’s purpose to make our species better able to survive.
This pandemic is the latest case in point. Survival of the fittest is nature’s cruel law that dictates if and how we survive. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
Hopefully, you taught others your secrets to success before dying. We should teach methods and systems so the next generation will be better able to survive and they need not reinvent the wheel.
The easier question is: “What are you living for?” Why do you get up each morning?
What are you trying to accomplish? What do you want from life before you die healthy?
These questions are selfish and self-centered with little consideration for altruism.
The real hard question should be the opposite: “What are you willing to die for?”
Altruism puts the question in a completely different light. Steve Jobs said: “Everyone one wants to go to heaven, but no one wants to die.”
Mothers will tell you they would die for their children. Our soldiers in the military are willing to die for our country.
Christ died for our sins. This leave a huge debt we should repay to society before we die.
One would think, since we all had people dying for us, we would feel some obligation to know for what we would be willing to die, given the opportunity.
It should not take our entire life to figure this out. Sadly, most die before they have an answer. They only had a life time to prepare.
My father told me the purpose of life is to save our soul, and he followed that by saying: “If you set a good example and make the world a better place, you will probably save your soul in the process.”
During these troubled times, it is the best time to start figuring that for which you would die. It is like planting a tree: the best time is now or 25 years ago! The choice is yours.
