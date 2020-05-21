My hatred for socialism started after college when I started paying taxes.
At that time I considered socialism an excuse used by those with Beta type personalities, who were willing to let life happen to them, compared to the take charge, Alpha type, personalities of those wanting to make something of themselves.
This pandemic has forced the country into a socialistic, Beta type existence, where people are letting the government do everything for them.
Our country’s founders were self-reliance, independent minded, hard-working people who hated oppression and government intervention.
They wanted their government to address infrastructure, security and administer the laws that advanced their core values of fairness, truth, sustainability with no self-serving agenda so the citizens could experience life, have liberty and pursue happiness.
Socialism is like an incompetent egg farmer who feeds his chickens only the worms from a compost pile made entirely of manure and dead chickens.
This farming system, like socialism, does not work because you can’t feed your chickens manure and expect good eggs.
The socialistic model is doing the same thing by taking money from people who make it and giving it people who want it. The only people really working are those handling the money and those providing health care, maintenance and entertainment.
The government employs everyone else to run the government owned factories and farms, using all the natural resources they own.
Cuba and the chicken farmer are doing exactly the same thing. The solution to this pandemic is doing the same thing and causing us to be addicted to this flawed business model.
The socialistic model doesn’t expects people to save money because government will provide a modest safety blanket, from cradle to grave. People exist only at the pleasure of the state.
Older people, who are less useful and productive, will be subject to health panels better known as death panels.
The state will determine if medical attention is a good investment, compared to giving it to a younger person who is healthier and more useful to the state.
We must be careful not to trade of our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for security packaged in the utopian model of socialism because of this pandemic. Nothing is ever free.
The best outcome we can expect is to die healthy. How we deal with things is all that matters. And, if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*