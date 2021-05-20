The best way to stop any bad habit is by using self-discipline.
To stop smoking, don’t smoke. To control your weight, stop eating. To stop cussing, don’t swear.
This is so simple, it sound ridiculous, but the liberal propaganda is insulting us by saying it isn’t that simple and it is never your fault.
Today up is down, right is wrong and good is evil. We swore we would never let the lessons of Animal Farm or 1984 happen in this great country.
We are living in a time when instantaneous is not fast enough and so much information can’t be trusted. We are told to believe in their truth and not facts and we “must” follow the science, but only if it advances an agenda.
They try to stop discrimination by using more discrimination. They want to make education valuable by giving it away. They want to stop crime by defunding the police.
They call Law Enforcement, racist. They told us to wear masks to flatten the curve but a year later masks are a signal of virtue even if you get the shots. They want to stop illegal immigration by taking down the wall. They want to stop drug and human trafficking by opening the border. They want to protect society by taking away guns from law bidding citizens.
They want make sure our elections are secure by eliminating any requirement for an ID. They want to require everyone to be vaccinated but getting an ID to vote is racist. They want to protect children by promoting abortion. They want to eliminate unemployment by paying people more to not work.
They want to protect free speech by not allowing anyone to say things they don’t like. They want to eliminate global warming with equipment that makes a larger carbon footprint to manufacture than it will ever save. They want electric cars that uses electricity generated by fossil fuel.
They want to rid the world of CO2 not realizing that all the plant life that must have CO2 to grow. They want to raise the morals of society by eliminating God and they want a free country where everyone becomes a slave to the government.
None of this it makes no sense to any God fearing, intelligent human, which is most of the country. So why are we letting this happen? The answer is we are not.
These are dictates from a liberal bureaucracy, who thinks they are leaders because they are standing in front of a parade idiots and are too weak to solve any problems for fear they will offend someone in the parade of contributors.
This is a great time to be alive, if we don’t let the conveniences of modern life compromise our self-sufficiency by letting political correctness kill our soul before we die.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
