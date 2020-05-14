Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 14

There are many hidden blessings in these unprecedented times among which are the blessings of understanding how to be self-sufficient, optimistic and to quickly identify hypocrisy.
The adage: “It is not what happens that matters, but how we deal with what happens” is truly being tested. The phrase: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” also applies.
On the list of all the unprecedented events that happened over the past 2 decades, it seems one has occurred every other year.
With the technological advancements that are literally changing the world in good and bad ways, there were floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, earth quakes, terrorist attacks, economic swings and now this pandemic that are all being called once in a life time happenings.
The fact is every day is once in a life time and we have the faith, love and trust to just keep on trying.
We can look at the glass as half empty or half full. The real disaster is the way the deep state, media and the bureaucracy handle what is happening.
Their existence is tied to the mantra: “Never let a good disaster go to waste”. They are now inventing disasters in order to keep advancing a selfish, devious agenda so they can keep fanning the flames of gloom and doom.
They disguise it as being generous, caring, helpful and sensitive. But, it is actually greedy, selfish, destructive and cruel.
There is nothing generous about robbing you, then giving your money to others in the name of these social justice warriors. That is called stealing, lying and bribery.
With this pandemic and climate change, they proclaim science is telling us we must change or we will all die. Their only solution is to live under a rock, have fewer children and give them more money to find more victims while we wait to die.
The fact is we must learn to deal with what happens, just like the 10,000 generations that came before us did.
The only constant in life is change and trying to stop change is like trying to stop the sun from rising.
The deep state is working very hard to keep the hypocrisy, fraud and false agendas going for their own benefit and not to make the world a better place.
W. C. Fields said: “It is a sin not to let a fool part with their money.” The liberal elite consider us the fool in that remark.
The media and the deep state constantly flood us with news of gloom and doom, saying the world is going to end, things have never been worse and we are never going to be the same again.
They constantly whine about man-made climate change, water crisis, energy crisis, poverty, environmental disaster, lack of health care, starvation and now this pandemic with nothing to contribute but more grief.
Why are they reporting more stuff of which we are all too familiar and about which we can do very little?
The logical way of addressing these hardships in life is to have faith, be careful with our resources, follow the golden rule, realize we are all going to die from something and live by the saying of Abraham Lincoln: “The most valuable of all arts would be the art of deriving a comfortable subsistence from the smallest area of soil.”
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
