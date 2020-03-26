It is astounding there would be any argument about how to use the funds from this pandemic relief bill.
The debate on how to spend the money is exposing the true agenda and attitude of those who should be more altruistic in these times of emergency.
The blatant hypocrisy exposed, is from politicians who can’t seem to ignore the mantra: “Never let a good disaster go to waste.” by trying to get money for their pork barrel projects.
The Presidential Campaign has exposed many of the incredible ideas that are in direct conflict to principles of capitalism.
These campaigns have become an arms race between candidates who try to outdo each other in their giveaways. They insult the voters who know that “nothing is ever free” and “there is no such thing as a free lunch.”
The ultimate insult is their attempt to sneak these bankrupt policies from their campaign into this massive Coronavirus Relief Bill.
They want to fund unsustainable socialistic programs, instead of saving the families and small businesses, who are the backbone of the country, are being devastated by this pandemic.
A few of the proposals used to hold the Coronavirus Relief Bill hostage are:
-Adapt the Green New Deal policies to combat climate change
-Require Corporate Boards to have full diversity
-Fund Planned Parenthood
-Forgive all College Debt
-Fund Election Auditing
-Canceling the debt of the Postal Service
-Fund Same-day voter registration
-Requiring airlines to offset their carbon emissions
-Implement Pay Equity standards
-Funding for community newspapers
-Provide Free internet
-$100,000,000 for NASA's environmental restoration group
-Mandatory paid sick leave for every small business worker
-Hide the citizenship status of College Students from the Census Bureau
The list exposes more than hypocrisy. It exposes their lack of understanding for the seriousness of the situation that has put the economy in such a precarious position.
As I mentioned in Editorial #159 the cost of fighting any war must always be less than the cost of not fighting it and the cost of doing nothing is the destruction of our country as we know it.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*