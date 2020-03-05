Not in my wildest dreams would I have believed the illogical, vacuous and embarrassing remarks could come from social media, newscasters and politicians.
With statements like: “We must keep people safe from corona virus but don’t close the border.” “We believe in our truth and not facts.” “We must prepare for the coming pandemic.” (But gives no indication of what to do.)
Saying that something must be done about global warming, but nothing has had any impact on cooling the climate. Expecting paid family leave after child birth to be a law, then doing everything possible to keep it legal to kill a baby, even after it is born.
Regardless of what the president does, even if it improves the situation, criticism is waged. It reminds me of the joke about the incompetent drill sergeant giving orders: “Don’t just do something, Stand there!”
When whistle blowers point out things that are politically incorrect expecting the media to blow it out of proportion (no pun intended) to stir things up to damage their enemies, is the epitome of cowardliness and hypocrisy.
We all know people who will never praise anyone’s work or accomplishments. But with the situations regarding Supreme Court hearings, impeachment, the elimination international terrorists, the handling of economy, ways of providing border protection or the coronavirus, no matter what is done, even if it is successful, nothing but criticism, insults and complaining is leveled. Nothing ever is ever good enough for them.
These sort of human reactions are not new. It is a natural tendency to criticize anything that people do.
It is called gossip. If anything is contrary to their liking or if it makes someone they don’t like, look good, they will complain.
Relentless criticism is simply whining as it provides no constructive plan to make it better….only complaining about that which they don’t like.
Ronald Regan’s saying was amazingly insightful: There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
But the converse is also true: “There is no limit to the amount of damage one can do if you constantly criticize.”
Pope Francis’ Lenten message: “Stop being a troll on social media.” is the most appropriate suggestion in these times of instantaneous news cycles.
Political debates and campaigning has come to the point of constant trolling, insults, criticisms and hyperboles with absolutely no redeeming qualities or anything in the way of ideas that would improve the situation.
Fear mongering, predicting gloom and doom and yelling the sky is falling helps no one. FDR words will always ring true: “The only thing we to fear, is fear itself.”
In these times of fearing a pandemics, falling stock markets and criticism of anything that is being done by those responsible, the most constructive advice may just be: “Don’t just do something, Stand there!” It may be the best thing we can do as we live up to our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
