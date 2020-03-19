In these times of uncertainty and fear, it is time to look at the brighter side of what is happening.
There are few Pollyanna moments occurring lately but the decision to suspend the 2020 Nebraska Legislative session may be one.
There is an endless list of jokes about government but in every joke there is some truth, which makes it funny.
With “towns missing their village idiots when congress is in session” or “the safest times are when politicians are not working” has more truth than I would like to believe.
Henry David Thoreau wrote “that government is best, which governs least” seems most appropriate with the Unicameral constantly making laws trying to solve problems that we didn’t know we had.
There were several bill on the way to the floor that will hopefully not hear further discussion: LB 58 the “Red Flag Law”, LB 848 “Renaming of Columbus Day” (with a $60,000 cost), LB 780 which provides $50,000 to the Nebraska Arts Council, or LB 283 “The Nebraska Climate Change Study” are on the short list of bills that do not solve any problems.
In 2009 the H1N1 virus hospitalized 300,000 after 61 million Americans contracting the virus, killing 13,000.
Few of us remember that pandemic which was an order of magnitude more serious than the corona virus. What is different compared to ten years ago? Today the scourge of social media, the liberal press and the politicization of the virus is shutting down the entire country with fear gaining momentum by the hype.
The mantra of today’s newscaster is: “if it bleeds it leads” and “bad news is good news”.
If anyone wanted to overthrow our country, this is the approach to take. Flood the country with illegal immigrates with the intention of making them voters, fan the flames of a pandemic, panic the citizens with gloom and doom to crash the stock market, isolate everyone with only the media telling us what to think by questioning and complaining about everything that is being done.
Now with no further damage occurring in the Unicameral for a while, no rush hour traffic, no long waiting lines at restaurants and the opportunity to spend more time with our families, how could anyone wish for more?
We live in the greatest state inside the greatest country with the greatest economy and standard of living of any place in the world. We are a Constitutional Republic if we can keep it.
It is never what happens to us but how we deal with it. We have survived worse but we just didn’t know it. The best we can expect is to die healthy and this too will pass are all points to ponder.
There will always be something about which to worry but in comparison to the past and other countries, it does not get much better than being a citizen of the United States of America.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*