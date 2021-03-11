All civilizations rise and fall on the value of their currency.
There are contributing factors that exacerbate the speed of the implosion, but the beginning of the end starts when citizens lose trust in their country’s monetary system caused by its liberal agenda.
Gold was the first universally accepted currency. Distant civilizations who never met, accepted gold as a unit of barter.
It is valuable to crooks and clergy, sinners and saints. There is no need for a Federal Reserve or a government monetary agency for it to be a universally accepted as a unit of value. Gold requires no trust for it to be accepted as currency.
Governments established a system of currency to replaced gold as a tool to buy things, eliminating the need to haul a heavy bag of the stuff to the store to buy anything. They invented a piece of paper with a number and words that guaranteed its worth of much gold.
This system is completely depended on the trustworthiness of that government’s promise.
Money is trusted when people believe the institution is fair, honest and has integrity.
If the country is poorly run, incompetent or corrupt it compromises the confidence in its currency. It is nearly impossible to have confidence in a country’s currency if it can’t be trusted to live by a universal set of core values.
No one is perfect, including governments, but the value of their currency is always judged in comparison to all the other currencies in the world. The country with the best track record of maintaining their core values and organizational structure, will always be the currency of choice compared to all the other terrible alternatives.
A government’s agenda will affects value of its currency. The uncontrolled spending, illogical energy policies, unfunded mandates, free health care, free education, racial and gender quotas not tied to ability are all the ways that eliminates personal responsibility which erodes the stability of that government and the value of its currency.
The way the pandemic, climate policy, border security, health care, gender and race issues are handled, all require government intervention that is unsustainable with policies that violate truth, fairness and integrity.
All these issues have a common thread. These policies weakens and destroy any foundation for a sound currency with the dollars falling since the election.
We can live in the freest country in the world but we will be a slave if everything we receive comes from our government.
The road we are on is the same path as oil rich countries like Venezuela and Argentina took making their currency worthless, having no status among G7 countries with no liberty or the ability to pursue happiness by its citizens.
