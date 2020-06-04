Hypocrisy is becoming very apparent in today’s media, advertising, movies and political discourse.
The pandemic and riots are being used to exacerbate a racist agenda in an attempt to gain political, social or economic advantages under the disguise of advancing social justice.
With any incident, complaint or demonstration: what problem are they really trying to solve? Too often there is no real problem nor any answer that would satisfy their demands.
Instead, they use these disasters to find more victims to advance their narrative by telling their followers they will fix their perceived injustices.
There is no altruism in any of these “awareness” movements. They are done solely in an effort to compromise our core values of fairness and integrity. Rioters have nothing to lose.
They will rob, loot and destroy, then those same criminals will apply for jobs rebuilding the very property they destroyed while enjoying the stuff they stole. It is a cruel wealth redistribution game used by those who care little for the country or the economy.
Nothing can justify those past sins or these riots. And none of those past sins can ever be undone.
No amount of money, new laws or retribution from the relatives of those oppressors will ever fix their grievance. It is never enough.
No matter what solution or approach is used, it only buys time between excuses to riot again. Too often, solving the problem would have them lose the purpose of their existence.
Anti-discrimination movements are discriminatory. Today’s heightened sense of discrimination would never tolerate: “White History Month”, White Lives Matter, Men’s History Month, The Congressional White Caucus, White European Heritage Month, Prostate Cancer Awareness, Straight and Heterosexual Pride Month, Republican or Democrat Men’s Forum or Men’s Realtor Association as groups to be recognized and honored.
The biblical phrase: “you cannot punish the son for the sins of the father” applies not only to abortion and reparations, but to any attempts to pervert our core values by advancing laws that tries to address gender, race or religious bias.
It is not fair to change the concept of marriage for homosexuals to receive advantages single people don’t receive. It is not fair to expect any position to be filled solely on their sex, skin color, sexual orientation or religion.
It is not fair to expect grudges that are thousands of years old to have any bearing on our core values that are also thousands of years old.
To allow these perversions to influence any law is not sustainable and is the epitome of hypocrisy. This explains the disharmony and uncivil discourse we see today.
Is it too much to ask that we follow laws that past the test of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity along with the following the golden rule, so we can live in a world of peace and harmony?
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*