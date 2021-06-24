To say the world is changing is not a surprise to anyone.
Aside from death and taxes, the only constant in life is change with the world evolving since the dawn of the time.
The climate, the species, how and why clans formed communities with a drive to survive, are all examples of this evolution. Peasants were too busy surviving, to organize against anyone who assumed any dishonest leadership.
Monarchies only work when people are indoctrinated to believe: a few are born to rule over the many.
Peasants were taught to believe they could not fight the will of God. For thousands of years the concept of a government: of the people, by the people, for the people was never even imagined much less considered.
For the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule to be used as a foundation for government was inconceivable for most of humanity’s existence.
Sadly, today’s bureaucrats fight hard to maintain their existence outside of the Golden Rule and Ten Commandments. The laws and policies of any government are always in an effort to control the population.
Our founders realized this and founded a country as “One Nation, Under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All”…..Thank GOD! And they also realized if they gave the people too much democracy they would vote the treasury dry.
The intimidation and coercion of today, displays an ever larger parts of society realizing the hypocrisy of government bureaucrats. The irrational spending on climate change, pandemic relief, and BLM subscribes to government’s secret mission: appease the ignorant masses until addiction to government help is achieved and all opposition has been canceled.
Our founders were very aware of bureaucratic rot, having escaped it. They came here and formed this Constitutional Republic in direct repudiation of this tyranny.
Home schooling, charter and private schools are the enemy of this bureaucratic rot and hypocrisy. Public Education Systems, who are notorious for putting out an inferior product at a higher cost, feel threatened. Their ability to advancing climate change, Critical Race Theory, Gender Studies, Socialism and pandemic alarms is neutered if we stop donating our children to them every day, but weekends.
All the propaganda of discrimination, oppression and social inequality can’t infect these “skulls full of mush” if they are no longer available for brainwashing if we send them to private schools or home school them.
State Education Associations manipulate our tax dollars to spout propaganda through public service announcements saying “I love public schools”. The only ones who “love public schools” are those who lead these unions while forcing teachers to teach gender dysphoria, critical race theory and man-made climate change while leaving them helpless when dealing with discipline issues. Most teachers don’t believe in any of these movements, but must quietly tolerate them out of fear of losing the job they love or be canceled.
The problems with today’s education is it results in poor parenting both in this and the next generation. The public education system encourages this by tempting parents with free babysitting services, which is what public education is becoming.
Working in private, charter and home school settings is the second greatest vocation in the world next to good parenting with tough love.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
