The latest propaganda tactic is to classify anyone who is politically correct as “Woke”.
This self-declared badge of honor, insists they are more politically aware, intelligent and insightful about the social dynamics of our country and business.
Christ taught: “love thy fellow man” and He exemplified The Golden Rule. This was contrary to much of the culture of the time which had a fair amount of elitism, discrimination and sexism.
To contrast this hypocrisy, a divinely inspired awareness enabled people to understand the teachings of the Lord, called “Revelations”, a word liberal elites hate because of their disdain for religious over-tones.
Ironically, those who consider themselves “Woke” are anything but! They are either unaware, complete idiots or absolves themselves from the hypocrisy of political correctness. This enables these gullible, susceptible pawns to be used to advance this “Woke” agenda.
To be “Woke” one must believe that government is the answer to all social injustice problems, demand the right to kill unborn babies, judge everyone by the color of their skin or sex, believe man causes global warming, insist that free health care is a right for those who abused their health or enter the country illegally, and that renewal energy can power the planet, while condemning nuclear energy as dangerous.
The common denominator is population control. The “woke crowd” is so brazenly confident that they no longer hide their goal of confining the planet’s population to five hundred million. They are indifferent to the fact that means six and a half billion of us need to die. Are the pandemic’s causalities a benefit advancing their agenda?
Why do they call anyone who disagrees with their vacuous conclusions ignorant, science deniers, racists or supremacists? If they are so certain of their social justice logic, why won’t they tolerate any non- “WOKE” dissenting voices?
The old saying, “Sticks and Stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me” refers to a time when parents advised their kids to stand up to bullies or ignore them. In these times of fragile, snowflake egos with thin skins, verbal ’bombs’ are used to cancel or destroy anyone, while words are recharacterized as the bullets in this war between good and evil.
The way to combat this assault is to consider them irrelevant, completely dismissing their existence. Eventually, everyone abandons people who are always wrong.
Ironically the “woke crowd” condemns anyone who believes in God, goes to church, prays and takes personal responsibility, supports their family and loves their country. Anyone who condemns these traits of human achievement are the problem in the world.
“Revelations” guides us to live by our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity outlined in the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule. Sadly, any who considers themselves “Woke” are living exactly opposite to these virtues.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
