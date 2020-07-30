The bankruptcy of Remington Arms Co. is another canary in the coal mine regarding the judicial activism.
For the law suit that declared Remington responsible for the deaths in a school shootings is incredible in a society where personal responsibility should rule.
To blame a gun manufacturer for those crime makes as much sense as blaming the maker of a hammer for breaking a window or the pencil manufacturer for a student failing an exam.
The class action suit against the Boy Scouts of America is another example judicial activism.
The Scouts were forced to allow homosexual men to be scout masters under anti-discrimination laws. Now, when some of these gay men were caught abusing boys, the Boy Scouts are being sued for not protecting their troops. This forced the the best organization for young men in the United States into bankruptcy.
The American Civil Liberty Union has maneuvered American citizens in a no win situation, as well. We have a constitutional right to a lawyer in any law suit. If the defendant cannot afford an attorney, one will be appointed by the court.
The ACLU makes its living with that law by trolling the country looking for anything they claim is discriminatory.
When they file a suit, the attorney fees are guaranteed by the government regardless if the case is won or lost. No one wins, but the attorneys, with the damages awarded a cost of goods that we all pay for when buying any product from the company that lost.
The litigiousness of our society is an extension of political correctness, lack of assuming personal responsibility and the snow flake mentality where the liberal elites preach we all have a right to never be unhappy.
They tell them it is not their fault and they have a constitutional right to blame someone else for their failures in life.
Today students want to blame the schools along with wanting their tuition back when they can’t get a job.
It is the police department’s fault if a criminal is hurt while resisting arrest after breaking the law. It is the car’s fault if you have an accident. It’s the cigarette’s fault if you get cancer.
This mentality considers it foolish to accept personal responsibility for anything. Why should one care about their life if they believe the government will take care of everything for you?
Affirmative action laws declare diversification must be shown on any board of publicly held companies. That makes as much sense as saying 50% of all the players in the NFL must be women.
These solutions are ridiculous and not fair. That would means only 13% of all NFL players can be black, not 70% as it is now.
No one is demanding fairness anymore. “Fairness” means if the tables were turned, the agreement would still stand.
The golden rule is ignored. Social media allows cowards to post on their platform. For social media sites to be fair, anyone who posts must fully identify themselves and take full responsibility for what they say.
When politicians try to enforce laws they violate or request information like tax returns, college transcripts, birth certificates or records of business dealings, they must be prepared to provide similar information about themselves.
These problems are not new. They have existed long before the time of Christ. The same solution applies today: If everyone followed the Ten Commandments, the golden rule and practiced the core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity, everything would be all right. That is why Integrity starts with “I”.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
