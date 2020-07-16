What is the difference between Communism and Socialism? What is racism? What is Discrimination? What is the difference between liberty and freedom?
All these questions used to be addressed in our public schools with racism, discrimination, communism and socialism all declared to be absolutely wrong and freedom was always a good thing.
Today, with this madness, riots and social justice agendas, we are forced to reconsider things we considered incredible before.
It was inconceivable to think we could have half of the population diametrically opposed to the other half.
Both sides are absolutely convinced the other is wrong, with many people not able to see the forest, much less know what a tree looks like.
In nature, red ants and black ants are genetically identical but don’t get along and never mix in the same ant hill. Is that racism? In life we all have preferences for things we like or don’t like.
I don’t like Neapolitan ice cream but love vanilla. Is that discrimination? In business, owners who have all their money tied up in that business, are very protective and controlling as to how their business runs. Is that a dictatorship or a form of a socialistic government?
The answer to all of these situations is YES! But none are bad, immoral or criminal. These situations are bad only if their agenda violates our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity.
These rioters and protesters are violating everyone one of our core values with their only solution to inflict more unfairness, lies, unsustainable reparations and hypocrisy on the entire country.
To demand that I like Neapolitan ice cream or have my business operated by people who have accomplished nothing in their life, is the epitome insanity.
To have people with ancestors, who lived in another time, give money to other people who believe their ancestors were treated unfairly is a perfect violation of the Golden Rule and ridiculous.
Most of us follow the golden rule with discrimination and racism existing only in the minds of those who constantly point it out to gain attention or sympathy.
This is not constructive as they are only trying to advance an agenda of retribution and affirmative action by creating victims that will vote for those who fan these flames of unrest and discontent.
The fact is no solution will ever satisfy their demands. It is never enough. The thing about evil is it never looks like evil.
If the package that delivers evil was ugly, no one would follow. But if it is attractive or easy, it is difficult to resist. Evil is always on a slippery slope, like socialism always evolves into communism in the limit.
They are exactly the same, but socialism uses their rules to get people to do what they are told.
Communism uses guns to get people to do what they are told. In both cases people give up their liberty which is freedom with core values. Freedom without our core values is anarchy and turns into communism when the masses are no longer controllable.
Words like racism, discrimination, socialism or dictatorships are actually harmless and happen in society all the time in some form.
Those who recharacterize situations into things that are racist, discriminatory or oppressive against others, by violating the golden rule, is the evil we detest today.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
