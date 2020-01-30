With impeachment clogging the news cycles, the slow death of Capitalism is infecting our country from almost every direction.
We must remember we are a Republic, if we can keep it, which is based on capitalism. To have a sustainable existence, it is vital that the country work in a capitalistic system outside of government bureaucracies who produce nothing.
There are only three functions of government: provide infrastructure, security and make laws that subscribe to our core values.
Any job in government is actually a drain on the economy as it takes profit from businesses and sends it to the government to support these bureaucracies.
It is almost impossible to find any function of the government that could not be done better and more efficiently in the private sector.
Politicians forget that taxes are to reduce future expenses and not to buy votes.
Presidential candidates never stop trying to out-do each other by promising free health care, free college and income for doing nothing.
This thinking leads us away from the virtue of self-sufficiency and any appreciation for things we take for granted, like running water, indoor plumbing, telephones, air conditioning and electricity that must be paid by someone.
All these things come from private industry where government involvement is necessary only in providing infrastructure on a national scale.
When our government tries to do more than provide security and infrastructure it gets into making laws that over reaches, making things too easy.
They misunderstand the phrase “provide domestic tranquility” as meaning complete dependence upon government.
If the government gives us everything we are a slave to it because the government can also take everything away, as well.
Socialistic ideas are the first steps toward the death of capitalism. Socialism violates all of our core values.
It is unfair as everyone must be equally miserable, it violates the laws of economics and human nature and is unsustainable as it has never worked because they always run out of people with money.
It is the epitome of hypocrisy as those who promote it will have all the power, money and authority living off of our efforts, telling us what they want us to do.
The irony is those who are the greatest proponents and beneficiaries are the only ones who will experience the dream of those who vote for it.
We must be ever vigilant in guarding our core values and confront the temptation to succumb to an existence that believes in these foolish utopian ideas.
You can’t get something for nothing. You can’t give what you don’t have and everything is worth exactly what you pay for it.
These core values are no longer taught in our public schools. The examples of politicians who stand in front of a parade saying they are leaders is sending the wrong message.
By allowing the concepts of socialism infect our country is contributing to the death of capitalism by encouraging tolerance and apathy which are the last virtues of a dying society.
