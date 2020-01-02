Aristotle said over 2000 year ago: “Tolerance and apathy are the last virtues of a dying society.”
The hypocrisy and indifference we all see today is an alarming indicator. I hope this is not the beginning of the end of Our Constitutional Republic.
Political correctness is redefining the words in the preamble to our Constitution. The “pursuit of happiness” is now means “entitlements”. “We the people” now means everyone regardless of citizenship. “Establish Justice” now means if you have anything, you must share it and the call that “social justice”.
“Insure domestic tranquility” now means the government must provide safe spaces for the snowflakes who see discrimination and hatred everywhere. “To promote the general welfare” means the lack of money must never be a limitation as there is always more tax money available.
“Provide for the common defense” now means we must all turn in our guns so only the government can protect us.
This slippery slope started in the early 1900s when the world was threaten by socialism and communism.
Political correctness caused the liberal elites to define our system of governance as a democracy, in contrast to the word communism. The United State is not a democracy. We are a constitutional republic and we live in a free country with liberty.
“Liberty” is now misunderstood to mean the same as freedom. Liberty means we are free to do anything we want as long as it doesn’t break the law.
Freedom is always be limited by the law, basically the Ten Commandments. We have the freedom to kill because we all have free will, but we must pay the price for breaking any law. Freedom without laws, to which all agree, is anarchy.
A rose by any other name will still smell as sweet. Democracy is mob rule where everyone must be equally miserable.
In a democracy, people can vote to take your car. The word democracy replaced socialism in the 1930’s after the party with that name could never win elections. This is called the Democrat Party today.
Socialism becomes communism after that system falls apart, when people figure out it doesn’t pay to work.
Communism is socialism where the government forces everyone to accept misery as normal or they will kill you.
Today these dysfunctional beliefs are gradually infecting our society. The acceptance of hypocrisy and apathy is so blatant the liberal elite, the deep state and the media promotes this with reckless abandonment.
If a lie is told enough times people will start believing it. Society is becoming addicted to this dysfunctionality because it is simple, easy to understand and requires no thinking.
In fact, for it to work, it requires everyone to stop thinking. It is the classic slippery slope.
This is why political correctness promotes the mantra: it is bad manners to talk about politics and religion.
The media and the public education system are doing their utmost to make sure their propaganda is never questioned by discouraging everyone from discussing things openly.
They want to tell us what to think so we will not figure out the evil of which Aristotle warned: Tolerance and apathy are the last virtues of a dying society.
